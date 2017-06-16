BRIEF-Hailiang International Holdings appoints Cao Jianguo as chairman

June 16 (Reuters) - Hailiang International Holdings Ltd

* Feng Hailiang retired as a non-executive director, chairman of board

* Ji Danyang retired as an executive director and a member of remuneration committee of company

* Cao Jianguo has been appointed as chairman of board and has ceased to act as chief executive officer

* Feng Luming an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer of company

* Zhou Diyong retired as an executive director