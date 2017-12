Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc:

* HAIN CELESTIAL ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ACQUISITION

* HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP SAYS ONE OF ITS WHOLLY-OWNED UNITS ACQUIRED CLARKS UK LTD, NATURAL SWEETENERS CO, AND A NATURAL SWEETENER BRAND, IN UK

* HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP- ACQUISITION IS ‍EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO HAIN CELESTIAL'S EARNINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2019