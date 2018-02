BRIEF-Hain Celestial Group Reports Q2 EPS Of $0.45

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc:

* HAIN CELESTIAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q2 SALES ROSE 5 PERCENT TO $775.2 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET SALES OF $2.967 BILLION TO $3.036 BILLION

* EXPLORES DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN

* REITERATED ITS NET SALES OUTLOOK AND UPDATED ITS ADJUSTED EPS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42, REVENUE VIEW $775.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HAIN CELESTIAL - SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.64 TO $1.75, INCLUDES AN $.08 TO $.09 BENEFIT DUE TO TAX REFORM

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.65, REVENUE VIEW $2.99 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S