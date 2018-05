BRIEF-Hain Celestial Group Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share Of $0.24

May 8 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc:

* HAIN CELESTIAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 SALES $632.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $746.6 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

* UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019

* HAIN CELESTIAL - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $1.11 TO $1.18

* HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP - QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37