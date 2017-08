BRIEF-HAIN CELESTIAL RECEIVES NASDAQ EXTENSION AND LENDER WAIVER AND EXTENSION OF CREDIT FACILITY

June 15 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc

* HAIN CELESTIAL RECEIVES NASDAQ EXTENSION AND LENDER WAIVER AND EXTENSION OF CREDIT FACILITY

* RECEIVED WAIVER AND EXTENSION OF CERTAIN OBLIGATIONS UNDER ITS UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM LENDERS UNTIL JUNE 22, 2017

* EXTENSION RELATES TO DELIVERY OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL INFORMATION UNDER CREDIT FACILITY

* EXPECTS TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT FOR YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2016, QTRLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR Q1, Q2, Q3 OF FISCAL 2017 ON JUNE 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: