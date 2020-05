May 26 (Reuters) - Hainan Airlines Holding Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT, TWO UNITS CANCEL SELLING A COMBINED NINE AIRPLANES TO HNA AVIATION (HONG KONG) HOLDINGS CO LTD, DEAL INVOLVING 4.5 BILLION YUAN ($631.22 million)

* SAYS BUYER HAS CHANGED OPERATION STRATEGY AS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HAS SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO AIRLINES INDUSTRY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3d4BLv0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1291 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)