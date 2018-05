May 3 (Reuters) - Hainan Haide Industry Co Ltd:

* SAYS CHAIRMAN GUO HUAIBAO RESIGNS DUE TO CHANGE IN JOB ROLE, GENERAL MANAGER FEI ZHIBING RESIGNS DUE TO CHANGE IN JOB ROLE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FDkR59; bit.ly/2rhWSEe Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)