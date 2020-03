March 23 (Reuters) - Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT AND UNITS AGREE TO SELL PARTIAL ACCOUNT RECEIVABLES TOTALLING 465.8 MILLION YUAN ($65.74 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/33Cz4wP Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0850 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)