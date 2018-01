Jan 24(Reuters) - Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd:

* Sees FY 2017 net profit to increase by 44.42 percent to 84.26 percent, or to increase by 446.0 million yuan to 846.0 million yuan, compared with restatement of FY 2016 net profit(1.0 billion yuan)

* The reasons for the forecast are good main business performance and decreased financial expense Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dxnBmh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)