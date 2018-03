March 14 (Reuters) - Haitong International Securities Group Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ ‍3.03​ BILLION VERSUS HK$1.68 BILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$ 7.20 BILLION VERSUS HK$5.35 BILLION

* DECLARED SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK18 CENTS PER SHARE IN CASH FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: