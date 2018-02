Feb 8 (Reuters) - Haitong International Securities Group Ltd :

* ‍QU QIUPING HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN​

* ‍JI YUGUANG WILL RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN​

* ‍POON MO YIU HAS BEEN RE-DESIGNATED FROM NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​