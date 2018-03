March 29 (Reuters) - HAL TRUST:

* FY NET INCOME EUR 391 MILLION VERSUS EUR 871 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FPROPOSED DIVIDEND PER SHARE OVER 2017 AMOUNTS TO EUR 6.20

* DO NOT EXPRESS EXPECTATION AS TO NET INCOME FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)