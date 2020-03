BRIEF-HAL Trust FY Net Income Up At 666 Million Euros

March 26 (Reuters) - HAL Trust:

* NET INCOME FOR 2019 OF EUR 666 MILLION (2018: EUR 155 MILLION)

* NET ASSET VALUE ON DECEMBER 31, 2019, AMOUNTED TO EUR 13,694 MILLION (EUR 164.20 PER SHARE)

* SPREAD OF COVID-19 HAS A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE OPERATIONS OF THE INVESTEE COMPANIES AND OUR PROFITABILITY WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED

* ACCORDINGLY, PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER SHARE OVER 2019 AMOUNTS TO EUR 5.80

* WE DO NOT EXPRESS AN EXPECTATION AS TO NET INCOME FOR 2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)