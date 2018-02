Feb 6 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp:

* HALCÓN RESOURCES ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF UNSECURED NOTES

* ‍INTENDS TO OFFER AN ADDITIONAL $200 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 6.75PCT SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025​

* TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS OF SOUTHERN DELAWARE BASIN ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: