Feb 6 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp:

* HALCÓN RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS OFFERING 8.00 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITIONS OF SOUTHERN DELAWARE BASIN ASSETS

* EXPECTS TO GRANT UNDERWRITERS AN OPTION FOR 30 DAYS TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 1.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY'S COMMON STOCK