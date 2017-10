Oct 10 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp

* Halcón Resources announces results of its tender offer to purchase up to 50 percent of its 6.75 percent senior notes due 2025 and the redemption of its 12 percent second lien notes due 2022

* Halcón Resources Corp - ‍company fully redeemed its 12 percent notes on October 7, 2017​