BRIEF-Halcón Resources CEO sees production at 15,000 bpd by year's end
#Market News
July 11, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Halcón Resources CEO sees production at 15,000 bpd by year's end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Halcón Resources Corp

* Halcón Resources Chief Executive Floyd Wilson says ‘leverage will remain low for years’ after North Dakota asset sale

* Halcón Resources CEO says company output ‘probably’ will hit 15,000 bpd by year’s end

* Halcón Resources CEO says plans to run 3-4 drilling rigs next year, could ‘easily’ double that

* Halcón Resources CEO says won’t run 4 rigs next year if oil prices ‘stay down’

* Halcón Resources CEO says will have more cash on balance sheet than debt after North Dakota deal closes

* Halcón Resources CEO says under no pressure to sell non-operated position in Williston Basin

* Halcón Resources CEO says oil hedges are staying with Halcón after North Dakota deal

* CEO says G&A expenses should fall 15 percent to 20 percent after North Dakota deal closes

* CEO says tax obligations from North Dakota deal will be ‘minimal’ at roughly $20 million

* CEO says has one dedicated frack fleet in Permian

* Halcón Resources CEO says did not discuss full sale with Bruin E&P Partners: ‘The entire company was not for sale’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

