BRIEF-Halcón Resources Q1 Adjusted Loss Per Share $0.06

May 2 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp:

* HALCÓN RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, PROVIDES AN OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 REVENUE $49.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $44.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HALCON RESOURCES - AS OF MAY 2, 2018, HALCÓN HAD 10,673 BARRELS PER DAY OF OIL HEDGED FOR LAST NINE MONTHS OF 2018 AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $52.92/BARREL

* FOR 2019, COMPANY HAS 14,000 BBL/D OF OIL HEDGED AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF $55.76 PER BARREL

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* EXPECTS Q2 2018 PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 13,000 BOE/D AND 14,000 BOE/D NET

* SEES 2018 D&C CAPEX $425 MILLION - $475 MILLION

* SEES 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION 15,000 BOE/D - 20,000 BOE/D