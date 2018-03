Feb 28 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp:

* HALCÓN RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES AN OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.63

* Q4 REVENUE $25.3 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION VOLUMES 578 MBOE VERSUS 3,553 MBOE

* QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 6,283 BOE/D VERSUS 38,620 BOE/D

* COMPANY EXPECTS Q1 2018 PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 10,500 AND 11,500 BOE/D NET

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $26.5 MILLION