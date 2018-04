April 4 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp:

* HALCÓN RESOURCES ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF THE WEST QUITO DRAW ACQUISITION, THE EXPIRATION OF ITS MONUMENT DRAW EAST OPTION AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

* ELECTED NOT TO EXERCISE ITS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED MONUMENT DRAW EAST OPTION

* WILL RETAIN OWNERSHIP OF SEALY RANCH 5902H WELL AND 160 NET ACRES ON WHICH ABOUT 10,000’ LATERAL LENGTH WELL WAS DRILLED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: