FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Halcon Resources Q2 loss per share $0.19
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:45 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Halcon Resources Q2 loss per share $0.19

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp:

* Halcón Resources announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 loss per share $0.19

* Q2 revenue $120.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $123.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Halcon Resources Corp - ‍projects its q4 2017 production to be between 11,000 to 14,000 boe/d (76 pct oil, 12 pct ngl and 12 pct gas)​

* Halcon Resources - ‍ projects its full year 2017 production to be 28,000 to 30,000 boe/d (76 pct oil, 12 pct ngl and 12 pct gas)​

* Halcon Resources - ‍still expects full year d&c capex to be approximately $300 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.