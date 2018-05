May 7 (Reuters) - HALCYON Agri Corp Ltd:

* Q1 REVENUE $429.9 MILLION VERSUS $509.2 MILLION

* Q1 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, $264,000 VERSUS $15.3 MILLION

* Q1 TOTAL SALES VOLUME 276,562 MT, UP 5.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: