BRIEF-Haldex board says decision not to support Knorr-Bremse bid stands regardless of EGM outcome

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Haldex AB

* The Haldex board says unanimously resolved to adhere to its previous decision not to support the takeover offer by Knorr-Bremse, irrespective of which resolution the EGM passes

* Says additional time would not increase the possibilities for Knorr-Bremse to obtain approval from the competition authorities

* Says additional time would instead continue to seriously harm Haldex

* Says “It would reduce the value of the company and impair the possibility for the shareholders to either receive a new bid for the company or to benefit from the creation of long-term shareholder value on a standalone basis”

* Says “The Board has determined that it is prevented from executing a resolution by the EGM in accordance with the proposal by Knorr-Bremse, as it would contravene both the Swedish Companies Act and the obligations of the Board pursuant to the Takeover Rules to act in the best interest of the shareholders”

* An EGM in Haldex will take place on August 17, 2017 at the request of Knorr-Bremse

* An EGM in Haldex will take place on August 17, 2017 at the request of Knorr-Bremse

* Knorr-Bremse has proposed that the EGM resolve to instruct the board to change its decision and to recommend the Swedish Securities Counsel to approve an extension of the acceptance period until February 2018