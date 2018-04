BRIEF-Haldex Q1 operating profit up sharply yr/yr

April 25 (Reuters) - Haldex AB:

* Q1 OPERATING MARGIN, % 7.2 (3.2)

* SAYS WE BELIEVE THAT NET SALES FOR 2018 WILL INCREASE COMPARED TO 2017

* SAYS OPERATING MARGIN FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE SOMEWHAT LOWER OR IN LINE WITH OPERATING MARGIN EXCLUDING ONE-OFF ITEMS IN 2017

* SAYS MARKET GROWTH IN Q1 HAS BEEN SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS FORECASTS, BUT OUR OVERALL ASSESSMENT FOR 2018 HAS REMAINED SAME

* SAYS IF MARKET GROWTH CONTINUES TO EXCEED PREVIOUS FORECASTS, HALDEX MAY NEED TO REVISE ITS ASSESSMENT FOR 2018