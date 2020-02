BRIEF-Haldex Says Submitted To The European Commission Antitrust Complaint Against Knorr-Bremse

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Haldex AB:

* HALDEX SUBMITTED TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION AN ANTITRUST COMPLAINT AGAINST ITS LARGEST SHAREHOLDER

* HALDEX AB - SEEKS RULING AS TO WHETHER ITS LARGEST SHAREHOLDER’S INTEREST IN HALDEX IS COMPATIBLE WITH EUROPEAN COMPETITION LAW

* HALDEX -FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST LARGEST SHAREHOLDER, KNORR-BREMSE, WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION & WITH BRAZILIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY

* HALDEX AB- HALDEX’S COMPLAINT CONCERNS KNORR-BREMSE’S ONGOING SHAREHOLDING IN CO & ITS EFFECTS ON COMPETITION IN SEVERAL BRAKE SYSTEMS’ MARKETS

* HALDEX- CUSTOMERS EXPRESS CONCERNS ABOUT OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE, POTENTIAL INVESTORS SKEPTICAL ABOUT ENGAGING WITH CO DUE TO KNORR-BREMSE’S SHAREHOLDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: