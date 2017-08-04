FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 16 hours
BRIEF-Haldex says Swedish Securities Council to rule on bid extension matter ahead of EGM
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Business
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
U.S.
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
Reuters Focus
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 4, 2017 / 9:27 AM / in 16 hours

BRIEF-Haldex says Swedish Securities Council to rule on bid extension matter ahead of EGM

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Haldex AB

* The Swedish Securities Council intends to rule on Haldex' submission before the extraordinary general meeting

* Says Swedish Securities Council has informed Haldex that it intends to rule on application that Haldex submitted earlier this week at a meeting on August 16

* Haldex has requested that the acceptance periods should not be extended after September 26

* An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in Haldex will take place on August 17 at the request of Knorr-Bremse

* Knorr-Bremse has proposed that the EGM resolve to instruct the board to change its decision and to recommend the Swedish Securities Counsel to approve an extension of the acceptance period until February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.