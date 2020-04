BRIEF-Haldex withdraw Full Year Forecast For 2020

April 1 (Reuters) - Haldex AB:

* THE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 LEAD TO AN ESTIMATED DROP OF NET SALES BY 15-20 PERCENT IN THE FIRST QUARTER AND A LOWER OPERATING MARGIN. FULL YEAR FORECAST FOR 2020 IS WITHDRAWN.

* HALDEX AB - FOR Q1 OF 2020, HALDEX EXPECTS SALES AND OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN WAS EXPECTED IN PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR FORECAST

* HALDEX AB - ON CORONAVIRUS: GIVEN CIRCUMSTANCES, HALDEX HAS WITHDRAWN FULL YEAR FORECAST AND AT THIS STAGE NO UPDATED FORECAST CAN BE SUBMITTED.

* HALDEX AB - ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS LED TO LOWER DEMAND AND MAJOR DISRUPTIONS FOR PARTS OF BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)