Feb 12 (Reuters) - 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc :

* HALE PARTNERSHIP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 7.3% STAKE IN 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC AS OF FEB 10 - SEC FILING

* HALE PARTNERSHIP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 6.1% STAKE IN 1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC AS OF JAN 14 Source text: (bit.ly/31MMzc8) Further company coverage: