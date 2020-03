BRIEF-Half-Year Results 2019/20 EBITDA Increase Of 87% - Update On The Impact Of Covid-19

Paragon Id SA:

* HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2019/20: EBITDA INCREASE OF 87% - UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* PARAGON ID - H1 NET LOSS EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PARAGON ID - IN MEDIUM TERM, PARAGON ID’S AMBITIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED

* PARAGON ID - IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON OUR ACTIVITY OVER NEXT FOUR MONTHS WILL BE SIGNIFICANT, AND WILL MAKE IT IMPOSSIBLE TO ACHIEVE FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES FOR FULL YEAR TO 30 JUNE

* PARAGON ID - RESULTS FOR H1 2019/20 ARE FULLY IN LINE WITH OUR AMBITIONS - CEO

* PARAGON ID - H1 CURRENT OPERATING RESULT EUR 0.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PARAGON ID - ON COVID-19: BENEFITS FROM A BALANCE SHEET SITUATION WHICH ENABLES IT TO APPROACH THIS WORRYING CONTEXT WITH CONFIDENCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: