March 27 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc:

* SAYS JONNY MASON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO), HAS RESIGNED

* SAYS MASON WILL REMAIN AS CFO OF HALFORDS UNTIL END OF HIS NOTICE PERIOD IN SEPTEMBER 2018

* SAYS BOARD HAS COMMENCED PROCESS TO IDENTIFY HIS SUCCESSOR