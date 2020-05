BRIEF-Halfords Says Group Sales For Four Weeks To May 1 Were Down 23% On Like-For-Like Basis

May 6 (Reuters) - Halfords Group PLC:

* HALFORDS GROUP PLC - RESULTS FOR FY20 WERE BOOSTED BY BETTER THAN EXPECTED SALES IN FINAL WEEKS OF FINANCIAL YEAR DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD

* HALFORDS GROUP PLC - GROUP SALES FOR FOUR WEEKS TO 1 MAY 2020 WERE 23% BELOW LAST YEAR ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

* HALFORDS GROUP PLC - CURRENTLY HAVE 325 RETAIL STORES OPEN ON A DARK-STORE BASIS

* HALFORDS GROUP PLC - ALSO HAVE 346 GARAGES OPEN AND 77 MOBILE VANS OPERATING

* HALFORDS- EXPECTS FY20 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX, ON A PRE-IFRS16 AND 52-WEEK BASIS, WILL BE AT UPPER END OF PREVIOUSLY GUIDED RANGE OF £50-55M

* HALFORDS GROUP PLC - ON 1 MAY 2020, HAD ABOUT £159M OF TOTAL LIQUIDITY AVAILABLE, INCLUDING OVERDRAFT FACILITIES

* HALFORDS GROUP PLC - ALSO REMAIN IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH OUR EXISTING LENDING SYNDICATE TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FLEXIBILITY SHOULD WE REQUIRE IT