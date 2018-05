May 7 (Reuters) - Hallador Energy Co:

* HALLADOR ENERGY REPORTS 2018 1ST QUARTER RESULTS OF $.07 PER SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MILLION VERSUS $63.6 MILLION

* QTRLY SALES FORECAST INCREASED FROM 6.8 TO 7.0 MILLION TONS FOR 2018

* "HOURGLASS SANDS MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS AND ANTICIPATES SHIPPING SAND TO CUSTOMERS IN DJ BASIN IN Q3 2018"