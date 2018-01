Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hallador Energy Co:

* HALLADOR ENERGY COMPANY REPORTS ADDITIONAL 2018 AND 2019 COAL SALES CONTRACTS

* RAISING 2018 PROJECTED COAL SALES TARGET TO 6.2 MILLION TONS SOLD

* RAISING 2019 PROJECTED COAL SALES TARGET TO 4.7 MILLION TONS SOLD