March 12 (Reuters) - Hallador Energy Co:

* HALLADOR ENERGY REPORTS ANNUAL EARNINGS OF $1.08 PER SHARE AND ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF HOURGLASS SANDS, LLC

* TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT (TAX ACT) CREATED A TAX BENEFIT FOR 2017 OF $18.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: