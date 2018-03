March 29 (Reuters) - Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Ltd :

* H1 SALES WERE $146.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 19.4%

* ‍DIRECTORS HAVE DECLARED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20 CENTS PER SHARE​

* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS $15.1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 64.9%

* ‍DUE TO SALE OF STORM, FROM 1 MAY 2018 SALES VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR WILL BE AFFECTED​

* TOTAL GROUP SALES FOR FIRST 7 WEEKS OF 2018 WINTER SEASON ROSE 18.2% YEAR OVER YEAR

* ALL FIGURES IN NZ$