March 30 (Reuters) - Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Ltd :

* GROUP SALES FOR SIX MONTHS TO 1 FEBRUARY 2020 NZ$160.27 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 5.7%

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS NZ$15.44 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 3.8%

* FROM MIDNIGHT ON 26 MARCH 2020 ALL STORES AND WEB-BASED STORE IN NEW ZEALAND ARE NOW CLOSED

* STORES IN AUSTRALIA ALSO CLOSED AT 5PM ON 26 MARCH 2020

* BOARD FEELS IT WOULD BE PRUDENT NOT TO PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND