Feb 17 (Reuters) - Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Ltd :

* GROUP HY UNAUDITED PROFIT AFTER TAX SEEN IN RANGE OF NZ$15.2 MILLION TO NZ$15.7 MILLION, DOWN 3.1%

* EFFECT OF CORONAVIRUS ON SUPPLY CHAIN REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* BALANCE SHEET FOR GROUP REMAINS STRONG AND STOCK LEVELS CONTINUE TO BE WELL CONTROLLED.

* TOTAL GROUP SALES FOR SIX MONTHS WERE NZ$160.3 MILLION, UP 5.7%