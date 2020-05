BRIEF-Hallenstein Glasson Sees Qtrly Loss After Tax From Feb 2 To April 30 Of About NZ$2.8 Mln

May 13 (Reuters) - Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Ltd :

* FROM 14 MAY THERE WILL BE PHASED REOPENING OF NZ STORE NETWORK FOR GLASSONS & HALLENSTEIN BROTHERS BRANDS

* IN AUSTRALIA, STARTED TO PROGRESSIVELY OPEN STORES

* EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN ONLINE CHANNEL COMPARED TO PRE COVID-19 SITUATION

* EXPECT ONLINE SALES TO REPRESENT MUCH LARGER SHARE OF TOTAL SALES IN FUTURE

* SEES QTRLY LOSS AFTER TAX FROM FEB 2 TO APRIL 30 OF ABOUT $2.8 MILLION

* ANTICIPATE TO TRADE PROFITABLY FROM MAY ONWARDS

* SALES FOR FIRST 14 WEEKS OF CURRENT SEASON, FROM 2 FEB, DOWN ABOUT 32.1%

* TRADE PROFITABLY FROM MAY ONWARDS EXPECTED TO BE AT A LOWER LEVEL THAN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVES AND LEADERSHIP TEAMS HAVE AGREED TO A SHORT-TERM REDUCTION OF THEIR SALARIES

