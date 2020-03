March 26 (Reuters) - Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Ltd :

* DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 IN AUSTRALIA AND ADVERSE IMPACT ON SALES, STORES IN AUSTRALIA WILL CLOSE

* DUE TO COVID-19 ALERT SYSTEM IN NEW ZEALAND MOVING TO LEVEL 4 ALL STORES AND WEB-BASED STORE IN NEW ZEALAND ARE NOW CLOSED