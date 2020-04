BRIEF-Halliburton Co Says Will Cease Primary Operations In Venezuela In Order To Comply With The Sanctions

April 24 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co:

* HALLIBURTON CO - THROUGH DEC 1, CO ARE ONLY PERMITTED TO PERFORM SOME DEALS, ACTIVITIES NECESSARY FOR PRESERVATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA

* HALLIBURTON CO - WILL CEASE PRIMARY OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA IN ORDER TO COMPLY WITH THE SANCTIONS

* HALLIBURTON CO - IT IS UNLIKELY THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO REMOVE ASSETS THAT REMAIN IN VENEZUELA AND THOSE ASSETS MAY BE EXPROPRIATED

* HALLIBURTON CO - DO NOT EXPECT EXPIRATION OF LICENSE ISSUED BY OFAC TO HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON BUSINESS, CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS