Jan 22 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co:

* HALLIBURTON SAYS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS STARTED TO SHOW SIGNS OF RECOVERY IN THE LATTER HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL

* HALLIBURTON SAYS SAW COST INFLATION IN SAND AND TRUCKING IN Q4 - CONF CALL

* HALLIBURTON SAYS WELL ON PATH TO 20 PERCENT MARGINS IN 2018- CONF CALL

* HALLIBURTON CEO SAYS “ENCOURAGED BY INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FOR FIRST TIME IN THREE YEARS” - CONF CALL

* HALLIBURTON SAYS CAN CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE DELAYS IN COLLECTING PAYMENTS ON RECEIVABLES FROM PRIMARY CUSTOMER IN VENEZUELA - CONF CALL