22 days ago
BRIEF-Halliburton, on North America, says rig count growth is showing signs of plateauing - conf call
#Market News
July 24, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Halliburton, on North America, says rig count growth is showing signs of plateauing - conf call

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co:

* Halliburton Co, on North America, says rig count growth is showing signs of plateauing, and customers are "tapping the brakes" - conf call

* Halliburton Co CEO says I don't expect the near-term rebound in the international markets for several reasons - conf call

* Halliburton Co says expect there will be improvement in activity in international market over remainder of year - conf call

* Halliburton says expected improvement in activity in international market not concentrated enough to offset continued pricing pressure - conf call

* Halliburton says with the current level of underinvestment internationally, production declines are a certainty - conf call

* Halliburton CEO says pressure pumping business sold out in the third quarter - conf call

* Halliburton CEO says looking forward, it's too early to tell the impact of commodity prices on customer plans for 2018 - conf call

* Halliburton CEO says "I believe we found the bottom of the international rig count in the first quarter" - conf call

* Halliburton says expects international revenue to remain flat for Q3 - conf call

* Halliburton says expect margins for completion and production division to increase by 225 to 325 basis points in Q3 - conf call Further company coverage:

