FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Halliburton qtrly ‍posts Q3 income from continuing operations of $0.42 per diluted share​
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Halliburton qtrly ‍posts Q3 income from continuing operations of $0.42 per diluted share​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co

* Halliburton Co qtrly ‍income from continuing operations of $0.42 per diluted share​

* Halliburton Co - ‍Drilling and evaluation revenue in Q3 of 2017 was $1.9 billion, an increase of $82 million, or 4%, from Q2 of 2017​

* Halliburton Co - Qtrly ‍total company revenue was $5.4 billion, representing a 10% increase compared to Q2 of this year​

* Halliburton Co - “‍Outside North America, our conservative outlook for last several quarters is proving accurate​”

* Halliburton Co - ‍Completion and production revenue in Q3 of 2017 was $3.5 billion, an increase of $405 million, or 13%, from Q2 of 2017​

* Halliburton Co - ‍International revenue in Q3 of 2017 was $2.3 billion, a 4% increase sequentially​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $5.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Halliburton Co - ‍“Our international business proved resilient in a challenging environment​” in the quarter

* Halliburton - ‍Qtrly operating income was driven by strengthening conditions in North America & improvement in drilling & evaluation product lines​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.