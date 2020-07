July 6 (Reuters) - Hallmark Financial Services Inc:

* HALLMARK FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES EXTENSION GRANTED FROM NASDAQ

* HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES - NASDAQ HAS GRANTED AN EXCEPTION TO ENABLE CO TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ’S LISTING RULE 5250(C)(1) BY SEPT 14

* HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - INTENDS TO FILE ITS Q1 2020 FORM 10-Q IN NEXT FEW WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)