June 29 (Reuters) - Hallmark Financial Services Inc :

* HALLMARK FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2019 RESULTS

* QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE GREW 2% TO $14.53

* QTRLY TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE $11.82 VERSUS $11.35