BRIEF-Halma Sees FY Adj Pretax Profit In Range Of £265 Mln To £270 Mln

April 21 (Reuters) - Halma PLC:

* HALMA PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* HALMA - CONTINUE TO EXPECT OUR ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 TO BE IN A RANGE OF £265 MILLION TO £270 MILLION

* HALMA - EXPECT FY REVENUES TO BE APPROXIMATELY £1,330 MILLION AND YEAR-END NET DEBT (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF IFRS16) TO BE APPROXIMATELY £320 MILLION

* HALMA - FINANCIAL POSITION REMAINS ROBUST WITH COMMITTED FACILITIES TOTALLING APPROXIMATELY £750 MILLION (AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES)

* HALMA - CURRENTLY, WE DO NOT INTEND TO UTILISE UK GOVERNMENT’S COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY

* HALMA - EARLIEST MATURITY IN FACILITIES IS FOR £74 MILLION (AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES) IN JANUARY 2021

* HALMA - ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A COST REDUCTION (NET OF COST TO IMPLEMENT THEM) OF OVER £20 MILLION IN Q1 OF NEW FINANCIAL YEAR

* HALMA - COMPANY, SECTOR AND GROUP LEADERS HAVE AGREED TO TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTIONS FROM 1 APRIL 2020 FOR AN INITIAL THREE-MONTH PERIOD

* HALMA - WE HAVE FURLOUGHED A SMALL PERCENTAGE OF OUR WORKFORCE

* HALMA - HAVE IMPLEMENTED A WIDESPREAD HIRING FREEZE, A REDUCTION IN USE OF CONTRACTORS AND A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN DISCRETIONARY OVERHEAD SPENDING

* HALMA - LIMITING CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO ESSENTIAL PROJECTS AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ONLY

* HALMA - DO NOT EXPECT TO COMPLETE ANY ACQUISITIONS DURING Q1

* HALMA - COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A NET ADVERSE IMPACT ON OUR MARKETS AND OUR FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2021