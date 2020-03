BRIEF-Halma Sees FY Adj. Pretax Profit To Be In A Range Of About £265 Mln To £270 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - Halma PLC:

* HALMA PLC - TRADING STATEMENT

* HALMA - EXPECTS ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY £265 MILLION TO £270 MILLION

* HALMA - ORDER INTAKE IS CURRENTLY AHEAD OF REVENUE AND AHEAD OF SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* HALMA - TO DATE, GROUP HAS DELIVERED REVENUE GROWTH IN ALL FOUR MAJOR REGIONS AND ALL SECTORS

* HALMA - BOARD WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK CLOSELY AND TAKE MITIGATING ACTIONS AS APPROPRIATE

* HALMA - CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECT ON GROUP'S RESULTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY NEUTRAL