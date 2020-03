March 4 (Reuters) - Halo Labs Inc:

* HALO ANNOUNCES THE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A DISPENSARY APPLICATION SOFTWARE COMPANY AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* HALO - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO WHOLLY ACQUIRE CANNALIFT DELIVERY IN EXCHANGE FOR C$3.41M SHARES OF CO AT DEEMED PRICE OF C$0.11 PER SHARE