BRIEF-Halo Announces Proposed Partnership With Flowershop* And G-Eazy

April 20 (Reuters) - Halo Labs Inc:

* HALO ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PARTNERSHIP WITH FLOWERSHOP* AND G-EAZY

* HALO LABS INC - INTENDS TO ACQUIRE A MEMBERSHIP INTEREST IN FLOWERSHOP*, IN WHICH G-EAZY IS A PARTNER AND KEY MEMBER OF COMPANY

* HALO LABS INC - ENTERED INTO LOI TO ACQUIRE 25% MEMBERSHIP INTEREST IN FEEL BETTER, LLC, DBA FLOWERSHOP (FLOWERSHOP) FOR $1.5 MILLION

* HALO LABS INC - HALO AND FLOWERSHOP WILL ALSO EXECUTE A LICENSING, MANUFACTURING, AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR FLOWERSHOP BRANDED PRODUCTS

* HALO LABS INC - LOI TO ACQUIRE 25% MEMBERSHIP INTEREST IN FLOWERSHOP FOR $1.5 MILLION, PAYABLE PRIMARILY IN HALO COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)