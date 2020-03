March 3 (Reuters) - Halo Labs Inc:

* HALO LABS - BINDING LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE ALL OF COMMON SHARES OF CANMART LIMITED IN UNITED KINGDOM HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO APRIL 22, 2020

* HALO LABS INC - “NOW THAT IMPORT RESTRICTIONS ARE LESSENED WE EXPECT TO SEE NEAR TERM GROWTH IN NUMBER OF MEDICAL CANNABIS PRESCRIPTIONS IN UK”

* HALO LABS - AIM TO SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH CANMART BY END OF MARCH